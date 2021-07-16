Adipurush: THIS Malang actor joins the cast of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan-Kriti Sanon's magnum opus

After the monstrous success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, filmmaker Om Raut has collaborated with for his ambitious project, Adipurush where he will be seen portraying the character of Lord Rama with Saif Ali Khan, and playing the characters of Lankesh, Sita and Laxman. While all the updates have been garnering curiosity among this mega-budget film, the latest development is that actor , who is seen in films like Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Heroes and Malang has joined the cast of the mythological period drama. While the actor didn't reveal his character, he shared a selfie with Om Raut and wrote, "New Beginnings #Adipurush @omraut @retrophiles1." Also Read - RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Liger and more: South films which will release in multiple languages

The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore and will be released in multiple languages. Whle announcing Prabhas as the leading man, filmmaker Om Raut revealed the reason of casting him and said in a statement, "Ever since I watched Baahubali, I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them."

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Kriti Sanon revealed how she broke the ice with Prabhas and said, "See, I was told that he is very shy. I read that in interviews of many people. When we met for the first time, he said a very shy 'Hi'. But later we were talking about the Telugu language and jumped topics. Now, I talk a lot. I did not feel that he is very shy. He loves to feed people and is foodie. He got home-cooked food and treated us to fabulous Hyderabadi dishes. He is very cool, warm, genuine and real person."