South Indian actor Prabhas who is well-known for his exceptional performance in Baahubali reportedly takes a while to mingle with new people. There is a buzz that once Prabhas gets comfortable, he opens up with the person and also shares a good rapport with them. There are various reports that state that Prabhas has instantly opened up to Kriti Sanon, his co-star from Adipurush. Yes, you read that right!

In an interview with a media portal, Bollywood's hottest leading actress Kriti Sanon described the time when she met her leading hero Prabhas on the sets of their upcoming film. Kriti said that the first time she met Prabhas on the sets, he was shy. She even revealed that she met him during the ort breaks and he instantly opened up to her. Kriti further even added saying that she was surprised to see Prabhas getting comfortable with her within no time. She even praised him and called him a sweet guy. It seems as Kriti had a great time working with Prabhas. Well, Kriti's comment on Prabhas has caught netizens' attention.

Kriti even revealed that used to be in splits after she mispronounced Telugu words while shooting for Adipurush. She even said that Prabhas helped her in getting the diction right along with the pronunciation. Kriti who appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7, the actress called Prabhas to say 'Hey, Karan it's me'. Since then, Kriti and Prabhas interaction has been sparkling their dating rumours.

On the work front, Adipurush is a mythological epic and features Prabhas and in the main roles. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal role. The film will release on January 12.