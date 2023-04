Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan are another duo that is on the list of rumoured romances in the entertainment industry. They have been posting pictures and videos of each other and with each other and penning down heartfelt notes and posts. And today happens to be Siddharth's birthday. The handsome actor clocks 44 years today. And his rumoured girlfriend and actress had to post for the birthday boy, didn't she? Aditi Rao Hyadri has shared a very adorable video on her gram while wishing the Maha Samudram actor. Also Read - Celebs Airport Look: Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakhi Sawant and more serve up their best airport looks

Aditi Rao Hydari posts a heartfelt birthday note for rumoured boyfriend Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video from their outstation trip. In the video, we see Siddharth and Aditi hopping on the streets and being childish. They are also holding hands together while jumping up and down the street. Towards the end of the video, we see Aditi mistakenly making Siddharth, trip. It's such an adorable video though. They seem to be enjoying each other's company and time.

Aditi Rao Hydari's nickname for rumoured boyfriend Siddharth

Talking about the birthday wish, Aditi Rao Hydari wished him forever happiness, love, music, to have the strongest and purest heart. She wished him to have magic in his life and also 'truckloads of laughter.' Aditi also wants Siddharth to never grow up. She asks him to be magical and be himself. Talking about the nickname, Aditi addressed Siddharth as Manicorn. The term, as per Google, means a perfect man with ideal qualities who may or may not exist. It is derived from Unicorn. Aditi's wish for Siddharth has become the talk of the town and made a place in Entertainment News.

Watch the video of Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday post for Siddharth here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Siddharth and Aditi dating each other?

For a couple of years now, Siddharth and Aditi have been sharing beautiful notes on each others' birthdays without fail. And on top of that, they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Be it at public events or attending friends' weddings or even having lunch together. It just worked as fuel for their dating rumours fire. They haven't confirmed their relationship status, however. Aditi and Siddharth also hopped on the viral Tum Tum song trend which sparked off their wedding rumours.