star Siddharth is known to be a candid person. He is not someone who will mince his displeasure. The actor is now busy promoting his film, Takkar. As we know, there are rumors that he is going steady with for over a year. The handsome actor was also there for the screening of Jubilee in the city. Though the two post messages for one another on Instagram, they have not made it public to the media. A reporter crossed the line during the promotions of his latest movie, Takkar as he said the actor has been a failure in his personal life.

As per netizens, the reporter has a history of asking personal and uncomfortable questions. He asked him, ""You play a hero with a successful love life in your films but your personal love life is a failure. Have you ever introspected about that?" Not one to take such rubbish, the Takkar star shut him down like a boss. He was quoted as saying, "I haven't even thought about that for a second. Moreover, I don't think it's your concern or anyone else's and it has nothing to do with Takkar." Netizens have called him out on social media for such transgression.

Where is @harish2you Garu when you need him. This has escalated from cringe to personally intrusive and uncomfortable comments (not even questions). Movie press meet lo "do you introspect why your love life is a failure?" ani adagadam endhi bhayya. pic.twitter.com/596wyHgyCs — Sankalp Gora (@IIsankalpII) May 30, 2023

I think he should not be called for the press meets and media interactions. Everyone are feeling discomfort for his questions. Not because they can't answer but he is asking their personals or irrelevant questions — Krishna Reddy (@RadhaReddymr) May 30, 2023

Worst na koduku eedu basic journalism kuda theledhu — Arey Samhal Ke ! (@DarlingSasank) May 30, 2023

Literally everytime I see something with him I start to cringe and feel disgust. There is a limit to asking someone questions like that on a public platform. He thinks he has this “chanuvu” with all those actors but it’s gone to a point where it’s just beyond ridiculousness. — Ganeshen?️ (@Ganeshen5) May 30, 2023

Well, we can see that people have thrashed him online for crossing the line of decency. Siddharth who got divorced found love in but that relationship did not last long. He was also dating for some time. It is being said that Aditi Rao Hydari and he are a couple!