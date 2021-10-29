The handsome hunk of Kollywood, , who was last seen in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, has announced his reunion after twenty years with director , with whom the actor has worked in and . Announcing his reunion, the actor tweeted, “He is a person who had more belief in me that I did. He made me experience new worlds. 20 years later, with the blessings of my father (Sivakumar), I am embarking on yet another beautiful journey with Bala with the same enthusiasm.” The film will be produced by Suriya's 2D Production house. Also Read - MIND-BLOWNG TRIVIA: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao were initially supposed to play each other's roles in Stree and Bala? – deets inside

On the professional front, Suriya will be next seen in Jai Bhim, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. The film is adapted from a case led by Chandru to bring justice to an Irular tribe woman in 1995. While the actor stepped into the shoes of Justice Chandru, the Soorarai Pottru star never tried to copy his nuances or actions while portraying any courtroom drama scene as Suriya said that he and Chandru are two different personalities. Also Read - When birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana gave up on his Bollywood career and started playing at college gigs

Talking to BollywoodLife, the actor-producer said, "We didn't do that. We look very different from each other like Chandru sir's real appearance and how I look is totally very different. We just took his attitude. The way he speaks, the way he quotes things and the way he behaves and he's got a little one small tip of anger in him to what is right and how he does things and how he behaves at home and how was the attire. Small small things whatever I have picked from his books and whatever I could interact and understand from him. That's what I was able to do. But appearance wise, looks wise and so many things we are very very different from each other." Also Read - 3 Idiots, Jolly LLB, OMG, Badhaai Ho and more – 10 Bollywood social comedies to catch up on before Helmet hits ZEE5

So, are you excited for Suriya and Bala reunion? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.