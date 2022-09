South Indian actors are doing amazingly well in Bollywood and fans are going crazy with their films. While, on the other hand, Bollywood stars are making their presence felt in the Tollywood industry. Bollywood actors are keen on doing cameos in South films and fans are eagerly waiting for their movies. These fans want to see the crackling camaraderie between Bollywood and Tollywood stars. Also Read - Not Naga Chaitanya but this superstar was first choice for Ye Maaya Chesave – the film where Chay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met and fell in love

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming film Adipurush to hit the big screens. In this much-awaited film, actor will play the role of Lord Rama and he will be seen fighting it out with Saif Ali Khan who will essay the role of Ravan. Om Raut's directorial film Adipurush has left fans excited. The film is progressing in full swing and it has kept audiences at the edge.

If reports are to be believed then has roped in popular South actor for his upcoming project. Moreover, there are reports that Trivikram is also planning to cast Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The director has started the shoot of his next project with superstar Mahesh and the movie will reportedly release in April 2023. According to the reports, Mahesh Babu will be seen romancing in the film. Are you excited?