After Allu Arjun gets called 'vada pav' for gaining weight, PV Sindhu terms Pushpa actor as the 'stylish star'

It seems like PV Sindhu's latest post with Allu Arjun appears to be a sly dig at trolls who fat-shamed the Pushpa star by calling him 'vada pav'. She shared her fangirl moment with the actor by calling him by his nickname the 'stylish star'.