After Allu Arjun gets called 'vada pav' for gaining weight, PV Sindhu terms Pushpa actor as the 'stylish star'

A couple of days ago, got brutally fat-shamed by netizens for his latest appearance. He was spotted in Hyderabad and looked bulky in a printed T-shirt with black trousers. Online users were quick to call him 'vada pav' and a 'buddha'. But it seems like the queen of the badminton PV Sindhu's latest post appears to be a sly dig at trolls. She shared her fangirl moment with Allu Arjun by calling him by his nickname the 'stylish star'.

The moment of the day came when Sindhu, who is the first-ever Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, was captured with Allu Arjun at the engagement ceremony of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad's son Nikhil in Hyderabad. While Allu Arjun looked uber cool in a black blazer on a white shirt paired with white shoes, Sindhu looked beautiful in a lehenga.

Going by the picture, it looked as if Sindhu was over the moon when she came face-to-face with her favourite star. While posting the picture, Sindhu captioned it, "With the stylish star @alluarjunonline." The picture has taken the Internet by storm as fans have flooded her post with loving comments.

Meanwhile, following the success of Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the delay in beginning production on the second instalment of 's much-anticipated movie, Pushpa: The Rule, has sparked a lot of discussion.

According to the reports, Pushpa: The Rule's script is still being written, and Sukumar and his crew aim to begin shooting in August. This was primarily owing to Sukumar's inability to devote enough time to the writing sessions due to a minor health condition.

The Pushpa sequel is set to cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. will play a pivotal role in Pushpa 2, and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone.