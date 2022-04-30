Yash is currently riding high on the success of his latest release KGF 2. The film has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide and fans of Yash are celebrating this humongous success. With this, Yash has become a favourite choice of directors, brands for endorsements and more. Talking about endorsements, recently a huge debate broke out on social media after joined and to endorse a pan masala brand. Akshay eventually stepped out of the deal after being massively trolled on social media. Now, reports suggest that Yash was also offered a deal by a pan masala brand but he refused to sign. Also Read - Rahul Mahajan, Karan Mehra and more TV actors who made headlines for physically abusing their partners

The head of the talent management company who takes care of Yash's endorsement deal in a press statement revealed that Yash refused to take up a pan masala endorsement even though the brand was willing to pay the stars in crores. An excerpt from the statement read, "At this point, we as a team are looking at long-term partnerships only, whether it’s in the form of strategic investments, endorsements or equity deals. Recently we declined a double-digit multi-crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful on who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like-minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself." Also Read - Salaar actress Shruti Haasan drops pictures in a slip dress; boyfriend Santanu Hazarika says 'so pretty you are' and netizens agree

Earlier, reports had it that Pushpa: The Rise star too refused to be a part of advertisement of a pan masala brand even though he was being paid a hefty amount. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Pirates of the Caribbean actor laughs hard as bodyguard is asked if he saw his p*nis – watch video