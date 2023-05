Anurag Kashyap's movie Kennedy which is in the crime noir genre is going to be screened at Cannes 2023. He said in an interview that he had plans of casting Chiyaan Vikram in the movie. Anurag Kashyap said that everyone knows which star has the middle name of Kennedy. The full name of Chiyaan Vikram is Kennedy John Victor. He said he thought of casting him, and had even reached out to him. But he said that Chiyaan Vikram did not revert. After the news went viral, the Ponniyin Selvan star took to Twitter to clarify the same. After that Anurag Kashyap got trolled as a Nautanki by some of his fans and supporters for unnecessary creating drama.

Chiyaan Vikram tweeted, "Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that. As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name. I wish you great times ahead. Lots of love."

Anurag Kashyap has replied that Chiyaan Vikram did indeed reach out when he found that the director was trying to contact him. He said the two know one another from times before Sethu and they will surely work together.

Trending Now

Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in… https://t.co/1xmImitvHY — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2023

Fans have now reacted positively to the news. Last evening, Anurag Kashyap was trolled on Reddit as a Nautanki and Dramebaaz.

Well being a fan of both ur works, like Vikram is my college time favorite, sethu, pitamagan n so on. N u r to one of the best in ur own domain, i remember paanch, i could not believe such a film was made in india. Watching you to collaborate would be a dream come true for any… — Arijit Biswas (@paulphoenix1985) May 22, 2023

Sir please make one movie with chiyaan sir.

I really want to watch chiyaan sir through your lens?.

I hope you will listen to us and will make it happen. — Dev Rawal CVF (@Dev_191199) May 22, 2023

???

Good that U both clarified the misunderstanding on social media before MS- & S-Media could begin malicious gossip on the same. — SarahDeo?? (@SarahTitus0306) May 23, 2023

Chiyaan Vikram was loved in his pairing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan 2. It seems Mani Ratnam is planning a new movie with the jodi.