After Baahubali franchise, Prabhas to repeat THIS feat for Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's Project K

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry became a household name post the humongous success of franchise. The actor was so dedicated to SS Rajamouli's project that he didn't shoot for any other project during that period, which took 4-5 years. Now, the actor is doing the same thing for Nag Ashwin's Project K, as he allotted 200 working days for this pan-world film, which also features and in key roles. Apparently, Big B and DP have also agreed to give bulk dates to the film. Project K went on floors on the occasion of Guru Purnima recently.

The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and will be made on the budget of Rs 400 crore. During the media interaction, Ashwini Dutt said, "Nag Ashwin' story surprised me. He came up with a universally acceptable story for Baahubali and star Prabhas. The project requires hundreds of cr of budget. Only Prabhas has the ability to pull off such a massive project." Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's entry in the film, Nag Ashwin earlier said, "I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has. It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is."

Meanwhile Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The film also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. Apart from this, Prabhas also has Adipurush and Salaar under his belt.