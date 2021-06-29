After being called a 'Thalapathy Vijay hater' THIS popular actor says, 'Today, I'm a huge fan of Vijay'

Popular south star, , who garnered recognition for his performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Maanagaram has replied to a netizen, who called him a Thalapathy Vijay 'hater'. The user tried to troll Sundeep for criticising the Mersal actor earlier and now calling him as one of his favourites. The actor responded him, "There is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of in this…I grew up loving Vijay sirs films and in-between I lost out as a regular film audience..but today I will proudly say Over the last 10 years that his journey has inspired me immensely & today I am a huge fan…" Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Thalapathy Vijay's massy look of Beast, Nayanthara's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and more

He added, "This is not something I need to prove to anybody…but Felt I should take a second to reregister my words .. Save this tweet and ask me whenever later & I shall always stand by it. I Love Vijay sir and he has inspired me in some really tough times."

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, the actor will be next seen in Beast, which also stars in a key role. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.