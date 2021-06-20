After Bheeshma, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for THIS project? Here's what we know

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma, which released in 2020, turned out to be a box office success with songs and performances turning out to be the biggest highlights. While fans loved the chemistry of the lead pair, the latest reports suggest that they are reuniting for Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India fame director Vakkantham Vamsi's next, which will be a romantic-entertainer. The film will be produced by a reputed Tollywood banner. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to hike his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious film, Dhanush announces his first pan-India film and more

Meanwhile, Nithiin is shooting for Maestro, which is the official remake of starrer AndhaDhun, revolves around a pianist, who fakes being blind to enhance his piano skills. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the crime thriller also stars Tamannah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh, who have stepped into the shoes of Tabu and respectively. It is produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy, N. Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in 's Pushpa, which will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2o19 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and . The film also stars as the lead antagonist and will be released in two parts. It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 13 but might get postponed due to the pandemic crisis.

The actress is also making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, where she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra followed by another film titled Goodbye, in which she will share the screen space with megastar .