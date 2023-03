Ajay Devgn is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Bhola. It is known that Bhola is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi starring Karthi in the titular role. Slated for release on March 30, the film has Tabu playing a cop. A lot of changes have been made to the film according to the likes and dislikes of the audiences in the north. Also Read - Deepika Padukone for Project K to Janhvi Kapoor for NTR 30: Here’s how much fee Bollywood stars charge for South movies

The actor was basking on the success of the Drishyam franchise. Not just Ajay but even Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati has been enjoying the success he earned by remaking Malayalam film Drishyam which has Mohanlal playing the lead role.

Now, Ajay Devgn is said to have eyed remaking another film from the south. Ayothi is a film that was released recently and has impressed the audiences, and the box office as well. The film has Sasikumar and Preethi Asrani playing the lead characters.

Ajay Devgn will be doing the Hindi remake while Venkatesh Daggubati will be leading the Telugu remake. If everything works as per the plans, the film will go on floors in June this year and both actors are said to be interested in the project.

Ayothi is a Tamil-language action drama film directed by newcomer R Manthira Moorthy and it depicts human values. The film was released on March 3. The film’s first four days after the release saw no collections but thanks to strong word-of-mouth publicity, it picked up and went on to become a mega success.

Bollywood has been remaking a lot of films from the south and here is a new one yet again. Let us see if Ajay will impress the audiences with Bhola first as that will decide the market for Ayothi’s remake.