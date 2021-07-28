After his divorce with Keerthi Reddy, Sumanth Akkineni to get married for the second time with a girl named Pavithra – Wedding card goes viral

Telugu actor Sumanth Kumar Yarlagadda, who is better known mononymously as Sumanth, is all set to tie the knot for the second time with a girl named Pavithra. The eldest grandson of actor was earlier married to actress Keerthi Reddy in 2004. However, their marriage was short-lived. They got divorced in 2006. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Rare pic of the Naya Daur actor with NTR and ANR surfaces after his demise

Since then Sumanth had been leading a single's life. Keerthi had found love again, got married to a doctor named Karthik N and settled in the US. They have two children together. And now Sumanth too seems to have finally found the love of his life and will soon tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. Also Read - Sridevi, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and 6 more South Indian beauties who worked with two generations of actors from the same family – view pics

The wedding card of Sumanth and Pavithra has surfaced online and been going viral on social media platforms. It is being said that the soon-to-be wedded couple have been sending invitations only to their close friends and family members for their intimate wedding ceremony. Also Read - Not just Keerthy Suresh bears resemblance to Savithri but Naga Chaitanya also shares a striking resemblance to ANR

Take a look.

Last year, Sumanth had opened up about his divorce with Keerthi and said that they continue to remain good friends with each other. "I split up with her two years after the wedding. She has married again and has two children now. She is happy now. We still remain good friends even though she is my ex-wife,“ he had said in an interview.

Despite being separated, Keerthi shares a close bond with the Akkineni family. She is often seen with Samantha Akkineni and has remained in touch with Sumanth through phone calls.