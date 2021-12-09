Kamaal R Khan is known for his nasty potshots on Bollywood celebs. Yesterday, he called Jacqueline Fernandez a gold digger on Twitter. He was panned by many as a misogynist for the same. He made the tweet in reference to the actress being summoned by the ED in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. Today, he has taken a dig at Bhumi Pednekar. He wrote on Twitter, "Madam Itne filters Lagaogi Toh Koi Pahchan Hi Nahi Payega! Mujhe Laga Koi Morrocan Hai. Lekin Naam Aapka Tha. Badi Gaur Se Dekhne Baad Samajh Aya, Ki problem Kya Hai." Also Read - Amid reports of ARREST, Jacqueline Fernandez still a part of Da-Bangg Tour? Salman Khan drops major hint

Madam Itne filters Lagaogi Toh Koi Pahchan Hi Nahi Payega! Mujhe Laga Koi Morrocan Hai. Lekin Naam Aapka Tha. Badi Gaur Se Dekhne Baad Samajh Aya, Ki problem Kya Hai. pic.twitter.com/69o95rmk4R — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 9, 2021

This is not the first time he has been disparaging towards artistes. His comments on Salman Khan's Radhe and Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2 left the actors infuriated. They have filed cases on him for defamation. He gave a bad review to Radhe, and called Manoj Bajpayee a stoner in his tweets. The latter filed a case in Indore against him. Kamaal R Khan tweeted about Jacqueline Fernandez asking about her source of income since she was not doing too many movies.

Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

We know that Jacqueline Fernandez has been in hot water with the ED. She was called in Delhi. The lady has said that she was unaware that he was a conman and extortionist. As per reports, she got lavish gifts from him like a horse worth Rs 50 lakh and a Persian cat costing Rs nine lakh. People close to her have maintained that she was unaware of his income.