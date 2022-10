Tamil actor Karthi's latest release Sardar, which hit the big screen during Diwali weekend, has been receiving praise across all quarters, and the results are showing at the box office. Sardar began on an average note in cinema halls, but picked up very well thereafter, owing to strong reviews and positive word of mouth, and now, has already crossed the ₹50 crore gross mark. In fact, such has been the trend in collections coupled with glowing appreciation from the audience, that the makers have now reportedly gone ahead and announced a sequel to the Karthi starrer. Yup, you read that right: Sardar 2 could be well on its way pretty soon. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kantara makers accused of plagiarism by Kerala Band, RRR wins its first international award and more

