After battling cancer, made an amazing comeback into films with KGF 2 starring Yash. He played the role of the antagonist and his performance was loved by all. The movie also went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. He will now be seen in director Prem's upcoming pan-Indian film KD - The Devil, featuring Kannada star Dhruva Sarja in the lead. In a new interview, Sanjay Dutt expressed his wish to work more in south films.

On Thursday, the actor launched the Hindi teaser of KD - The Devil in Bengaluru and said that he is really looking forward to play an important role in the film. He also said he feels like he is going work more in south Indian films. The actor was last seen also starring and . However, the film turned out to be one of the biggest disasters.

"KD has an amazing teaser. I know one thing that I have done KGF and SS Rajamouli sir is a dear friend. I see so much passion, love, energy, and heroism in the films made in the South. I think we need to learn that back in Mumbai. Bollywood must not forget its roots,” Sanjay said at the event. His words have made us wonder whether he has lost faith in Bollywood movies after its back-to-back failures.

The event was attended by a host of celebrities including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja, director Prem, Producer Suprith, Kannada film actress Rakshitha and music director . While director Prem has lent his voice for the Kannada teaser, Sanjay Dutt, and have lent their voices for the Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions respectively.

The title teaser offers a glimpse into the vintage world that is shown in KD - The Devil. The teaser showcases the first look of the notorious Kaali, played by Dhruva Sarja. The title teaser features a violent setup with adrenaline pumping action.

(With IANS Inputs)