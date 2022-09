Vijay Deverakonda's last release Liger was a disappointment and reports suggested that the actor too wasn't very happy with the outcome of the film. And now he has moved on and I'd reports are to be believed the actor is all set to leave his fans excited as he is teaming up with this most loved director in down south Harish Shankar. The filmmaker is known to make his hero heroic in the films and the classic example is Gabbarsingh and Mirapakay everything is yet to be finalised and fall in place. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Did Ananya Panday go on a date with Vijay Deverakonda while dating Ishaan Khatter? Karan Johar CLARIFIES his 'scandalous' statement

Vijay Deverakonda refuses to do Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh after Liger's failure? Also Read - Liger: Director Puri Jagannadh to vacate his Mumbai flat post the massive loss suffered by Vijay Deverakonda's film? HOT SCOOP

While reports suggest that the actor had given his dates to Pushpa director , however, the filmmaker is right now damn busy with the second instalment of the film along with lead star and might put Deverakonda's film on a back burner because as all the jug stars might put huge pressure on him after the success of Pushpa 2. He is also committed to making a film with RRR star and Jr NTR reportedly. Vijay Deverakonda who s a self-made star was not very happy with the result f the film and was heartbroken with the box office numbers. While his performance in the film was highly appreciated but the content could save the film claim reports. And this is oen of the reasons he has reportedly rejected to work on Jana Gana Mana directed by who directed Liger. Also Read - ICYMI: Vijay Deverakonda against Mike Tyson's cameo in Liger; Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan rushed exit sparks fight rumours and more

Advertisement

While he might not be able to give his dates to Vijay Deverakonda, the safe or the risky option for the Liger star is to collaborate with Harish Shankar. While right now he is gearing for Khushi along with . And the actor who was tired of constant and even said that he will take a break from Liger and kick start the shooting with Sam and is damn excited about it.