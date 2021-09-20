After Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda becomes the second Tollywood actor to venture into THIS space

The Rowdy Star of Tollywood, , who garnered popularity across the country for his performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, has now ventured into a big side business as he becomes a proud owner of a multiplex cinema. Sharing this big news on social media, the Liger actor wrote, "From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema I share with you all, Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021." Also Read - Naga Chaitanya REPLACES Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's next? Read report

Interestingly, and 's Love Story is also releasing on September 24 and since the film has garnered a good amount of buzz among the audience, we expect it to help the first AVD. Before Vijay Deverakonda, ventured into theatre business as he is owns AMB cinemas.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Liger, which is directed by Temper and iSmart Shankar helmer and also features , Ramya Krishan and in key roles. It marks the first collaboration between the actor and the blockbuster director. Sharing his experience of working with Ananya, VD earlier told BollywoodLife, "When I am next to Ananya, I don't feel new. I feel like a senior since she's just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I'm old." Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres across India.