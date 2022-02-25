Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was one of the biggest hits of 2021. The film surely got the Tamil moviegoers back to the theatres, and Thalapathy Vijay and gave a fantastic performance in the movie. Now, fans of Thalapathy Vijay will get to watch him on the big screen in Beast, but everyone is keen to know about Thalapathy67. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to team up for Thalapathy67. Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2, Jersey, Beast – Which film will win the box office race? The audience verdict is out [View Poll Results]

A source told the portal, "It's right after the release of Master that Vijay had committed Lokesh Kanagaraj to do another film. He has been talking to a lot of people to have a formidable lineup in place and has finally found Kanagaraj's script to be the best one for Thalapathy 67. It will go on floors around the end of this year as all other details have been kept under wraps."

Before starting Kanagaraj's film, the actor will start shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's directorial which is being produced by Dil Raju. The movie will reportedly start rolling in April this year, and the makers are planning to release it on Diwali 2022 or Pongal 2023.

Meanwhile, fans of Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly waiting for Beast which is all set to release on 14th April 2022. The movie also stars in the lead role, and a few days ago, the first song of Arabic Kuthu was released. The track has received a fantastic response and it has already got 90 million-plus views.

Talking about Lokesh Kanagaraj, the filmmaker is currently busy with Vikram which stars , Vijay Sethupathi, and in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on 31st March 2022.