After packing a punch in Liger, Vijay Deverakonda to play romantic lover boy in THIS acclaimed director's next?

The handsome hunk of Tollywood, who is making his Bollywood debut with Liger, is set to shed his 'angry young man' image and turn romantic lover boy for his next. Reportedly, the Arjun Reddy actor is collaborating with Malli Raava and Jersey fame Gautham Tinnanuri for a project, which is expected to be a romantic entertainer. Apparently, the filmmaker has already narrated the script to the actor, who is quite impressed with it. The discussions are in the final stage and once Vijay gives his approval, the makers will announce the project officially. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more — Meet the WATER BABIES of Bollywood

Talking about his upcoming venture Liger, the film is set to release on 9th September 2021. It is jointly produced by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banner of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, he opened up on how working in Mumbai feels different than working down in South. Citing an example of working with in Liger, Vijay said, “When I am next to Ananya, I don’t feel new. I feel like a senior since she’s just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I’m old.” Opening up on working with Dharma, he added“Doing a film with Dharma for the whole country, it’s just like a huge thing happening all too soon. But I feel comfortable. I always look forward to it.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday and more - Monsoon fashion inspiration ft. Bollywood divas

On the other hand, Gautham Tinnanuri is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut Jersey, which is the remake of his own Telugu film. The sports drama features , and in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release during the Diwali weekend at the box office. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor – which of these 6 Bollywood starlets sizzled the most in their latest stylish avatars?