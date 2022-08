Allu Arjun has been winning hearts not just with his films, his family-oriented nature but also with his decisions on what kind of brand promotions he will sign up for. A couple of months ago, the Pushpa star had rejected a deal to promote a Pan Masala brand. Reports had surfaced stating that Allu Arjun was offered a hefty amount but refused to promote the Pan Masala brand. And now, the latest report states that the Pushpa 2 actor has rejected a multi-crore deal to promote a liquor brand. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu's Marathi speaking skills, Liger star Vijay Deveralonda's REACTION to Ananya Panday's opinion on Arjun Reddy and more

Allu Arjun rejects crores of rupees; rejects deal to promote liquor brand

As per Columnist and Film Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Allu Arjun has rejected deals worth of Rs 10 crore to promote liquor and Pan Masala brand. The actor is staying true to his family guy image and has refused to promote harmful and intoxicating substances. On the other hand, Allu Arjun has also signed up for a couple of brand endorsements, state reports. Moreover, his per dar charge to promote a brand is quite huge. Vijayabalan stated that Allu Arjun is charging Rs 7.5 crore for brand endorsements. Check out the tweet here:

#AlluArjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand. Currently he is charging ₹7.5 cr for brand endorsements. Kudos to the star for following his principles. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 10, 2022

Allu Arjun's gesture wins hearts of his fans

Earlier, , and got flak for promoting a Pan Masala brand. Even got flak for promoting a Pan Masala brand too. KGF star Yash is said to have previously rejected the promotion of the Pan Masala brand. And now, this gesture of Allu Arjun is winning hearts. Allu Arjun fans cannot be more proud of the actor. Seeing his dedication towards his work and his ideals has won hearts. His recent gesture of rejecting a Rs 10 crore deal to promote liquor and pan masala has would have made them super proud. Fans have hailed him check out the tweets here:

Swag ? — Karthick (@sk_3672) August 10, 2022

Truely a stylish star — Ashish Meena (@AshishM25006351) August 10, 2022

Pan india star AA doesn't need good lineups or lotteries, he is a brand himself ? pic.twitter.com/QpsIFr1Rrl — vengAAnce? (@dAArk__knight) August 10, 2022

Wow ? — cinema veriyan Thalaivar ? (@srkians140) August 10, 2022

What a golden heart ??????? I am proud to be allu arjun fans thaggedele ???????? — Aditya (@LokeshMattey) August 10, 2022

Allu Arjun’s next

Meanwhile, the stylish star has dedicated his entire time to ’s sequel to Pushpa. It stars Rashmika Mandanna and alongside in a key role. There are reports that both Faasil and Sethupathi will be the antagonists in Pushpa 2. Apart from Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun reportedly also has AA 21 which stars and . The film is said to be helmed by .