After the success of his Malayalam film Joji and Malik, actor is ready to bring another intense story to the audience. While the actor awaits the release of his Telugu debut Pushpa starring and 's upcoming project Vikram, Fahadh has now landed a brutal role in and director Shankar's next.

Industry grapevine suggests that Shankar reportedly loved Fahadh's performances in Malayalam films and decided to cast him in his action thriller since he wanted a powerful performer to play the role. Earlier, and Anjali were finalised for pivotal roles.

The National Award-winning actor had earlier said that he is never worried about the reactions his films might receive. Fahadh, whose work in films such as Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, , and Kumbalangi Nights among others has been appreciated, had said that he is always thinking about how to make his work be better.

This will be Ram Charan's 2nd pan-India film after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The yet-to-be-titled film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

It is being said that Ram and Shankar's film will be designed on an international scale. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest films to have ever hit the Indian screens. With several high octane stunt sequences and adrenaline pumping action, Shankar and Ram's collaboration will be mounted on a lavish scale. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, catering to a pan-India audience.