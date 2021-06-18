After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Dhanush announces his pan-India project with THIS national-award winning director

Well, it seems that south Indian celebs venturing into pan-India projects has become the latest trend in the country. After , , Jr NTR, , and Yash, the versatile and talented actor has announced his pan-India project, which will be directed by Sekhar Kammula, who helmed films like Fidaa, Anand and others. The trilingual film, which will be made and release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu will go on floors by the end of the year. This untitled flick will be bankrolled by producers Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case to release on THIS date, Fahadh Faasil talks about life-threatening injury on Malayankunju sets and more

Truly excited and charged.

A star who enjoys his peformance, finds purpose in his performance - Dhanush. @dhanushkraja, Let’s do it once more.@SVCLLP, Happy to continue the association with Narayan Das K. Narang Gaaru n Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Gaaru. pic.twitter.com/0WYw8bfHOu — Sekhar Kammula (@sekharkammula) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in Atrangi Re, which also stars and in key roles. The film is directed by , and Zero helmer Aanand L Rai. The film is co-written by his frequent collaborator . It is scheduled to release on August 6 at the box office.

The actor will also be seen in Netflix's big-budget film, The Gray Man, which is helmed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Russo Brothers. The film also stars , Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in lead roles. It is bankrolled by AGBO's Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum.