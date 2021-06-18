After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Dhanush announces his pan-India project with THIS national-award winning director

Well, it seems that south Indian celebs venturing into pan-India projects has become the latest trend in the country. After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and Yash, the versatile and talented actor Dhanush has announced his pan-India project, which will be directed by Sekhar Kammula, who helmed films like Fidaa, Anand and others. The trilingual film, which will be made and release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu will go on floors by the end of the year. This untitled flick will be bankrolled by producers Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case to release on THIS date, Fahadh Faasil talks about life-threatening injury on Malayankunju sets and more
Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in key roles. The film is directed by Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raanjhanaa and Zero helmer Aanand L Rai. The film is co-written by his frequent collaborator Himanshu Sharma. It is scheduled to release on August 6 at the box office. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay gets Rs 100 crore for Telugu debut, Vijay Sethupathi to star in Prashanth Neel's next and more
The actor will also be seen in Netflix's big-budget film, The Gray Man, which is helmed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Russo Brothers. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in lead roles. It is bankrolled by AGBO’s Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum. Also Read - Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana’s sensational comment on Allu Arjun's Pushpa will make all KGF fans angry
