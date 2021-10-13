After Prakash Raj quits MAA citing 'rowdyism' in the election, all 11 newly-elected office-bearers from his panel announce their resignation

All 11 newly-elected office-bearers from Prakash Raj's panel stated that they do not want to be a hurdle in the decisions of the new MAA president, actor-producer Manchu Vishnu, and his panel over the next two years when they will be in office.