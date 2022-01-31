Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the super success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film's Hindi version has done a fantastic business at the box office and recently it even entered the 100 crore club. Well, now the actress has achieved one more milestone. Her Kannada film Pogaru, which also starred Dhruva Sarja, was released in 2021. The film was a hit at the box office and the makers decided to release the film in Hindi on YouTube. Well, the movie’s Hindi version has received a fantastic response, and it has crossed 200 million views on YouTube. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa Hindi version enters the 100 crore club, release date of Vishnu Vishal's FIR announced and more

The film had released in theatres on 19th February 2021, and in April 2021, the Hindi version was released on YouTube. In just a few months, the movie has been watched more than 200 million times. It is the first Kannada film (Hindi version) to cross 200 million views on YouTube.

Rashmika has always received love from Hindi audiences. The Hindi version of her Telugu film Dear Comrade has also crossed 300 Million views on YouTube. The National Crush is surely grabbing everyone's attention. Her song from Pushpa, Saami Saami, has also become a rage. From celebs to fans, everyone is making reels on it.

The actress will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Mission Majnu which is slated to release in May this year. The spy thriller also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. She also has Goodbye lined up in which she will be seen sharing screen space with megastar .

Apart from Mission Majnu and Goodbye, Rashmika will be seen in Telugu films like Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa: The Rule. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which also stars Sharwanand, is slated to hit the big screens on 25th Feb 2022.