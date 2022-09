Rashmika Mandanna who started off in Kannada films has gone on to become one of the top stars in India. After hits in her home state, she went on to rule in the Telugu film industry. Her cuteness has made her the national crush. Rashmika Mandanna's last movie Sita Ramam is also a hit. Rashmika Mandanna attained pan-India stardom as Srivalli from Pushpa. Whether it was the songs or chemistry with , fans loved her in the film. Now, there is another actress from Karnataka who is ranking high in the eyes of filmmakers and stars in the Telugu film industry. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna and more — These stunning divas failed to take their fashion game a notch higher

In the past few years, we have seen that actresses like , Rashmika Mandanna, and Raashi Khanna have caught the fancy of makers. But now there is a demand for fresh new faces. It seems one of the actresses who has caught notice is Srinidhi Shetty. People who have seen Cobra have liked her acting chops as she had a decent role as the character, Bhavana Menon. Filmmakers in the South feel that she has the right mix of gorgeous desi looks and sensuality to leave a mark on screen. Srindhi Shetty is seen in Cobra with Chiyaan Vikram. The actress played Reena in the KGF movies. But her miniscule role was hardly of any consequence in the film. But people liked her with Yash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty ? (@srinidhi_shetty)

Rashmika Mandanna has truly made a name for herself. The other actress is Krithi Shetty. She was seen in the movie Uppena with Panja Vaishnavv Tej. The actress also did Shyam Singha Roy with Nani. Kannada actress are surely spreading their wings and impressing the nation!