After the enormous success of the first instalment of Pushpa: The Rise, 's popularity in the north belt has skyrocketed. The film broke many box office records and all eyes are now on the sequel Pushpa: The Rise. And it seems like Allu Arjun has hiked his fee for the second installment. He is reportedly charging double the amount which he received for the first installment.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Allu Arjun's fee for Pushpa: The Rise was around Rs 45 crore. He also has a stake in the profits too. Following the film's success, not only the actor but director has also hiked his fee to direct the sequel. "Arjun's fee for the Pushpa sequel is around Rs. 85 crores which is a new record in the Telugu film industry," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

The source further added, "Arjun's equation with the box office has changed after Pushpa. Though Pushpa The Rise may not have been as much of a grand hit in Andhra and Telangana as expected, its pan-India success places him above in the all-India market." Sukumar reportedly made the first part for Rs 18 crore but he will charge Rs 40 crore for the second part.

The makers are now starting to work on scheduling the shooting part, as the news has come as a relief for the movie's fans. Pushpa: The Rule's script is still being written, and Sukumar and his crew aim to begin shooting in August. This was primarily owing to Sukumar's inability to devote enough time to the writing sessions due to a minor health condition.

The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. will play a pivotal role in Pushpa 2, and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun played an underdog who becomes the boss of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel will see him being the boss, taking on the powers that be, including his bete noir, the cop played by Faahad Faasil.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Pushpa's love interest, Srivalli, will have a bigger role in the sequel, according to the makers. There's much speculation, meanwhile, over Tamil star , fresh from his dream run in 's Vikram, joining the cast, but the makers of Pushpa are not saying anything about it.