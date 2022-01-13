and Rashmika Mandanna who appeared as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, respectively, are being lauded for their roles in Pushpa. The film has been a roaring success at the box office, not just in regional it has also managed to break the barrier and impress the Hindi audience as well. While Pushpa is currently basking in immense appreciation and praises from all corners, Rashmika has assured fans that Pushpa 2 will be much more bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. Also Read - Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna promises people will see a different side of her in films Mission Majnu and Goodbye

"Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!" Rashmika expressed her gratitude to her fans in her tweet.

Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger! ??❤️ PC: @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/kjptghRMtd — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 12, 2022

The story of Pushpa is centred around the Rayalaseema region in southern Andhra Pradesh, yet it was this past year's biggest pan-India hit. Are Indian audiences finally warming up to the idea that content matters more than regional specificities? At least Allu Arjun, the star of Pushpa, believes this is happening. "The success of Pushpa across northern India only validates my belief," he said. "Even if the plot is region-centric, its authenticity and the conviction with which the movie is made will appeal to audiences."

The success of Pushpa has also opened up Allu Arjun to the idea of appearing in more multi-language movies. In a recent media interview, on being asked if he's prepared to act in a Bollywood movie, Allu Arjun said, "In addition to Hindi, I am open to acting in movies of other languages. I would like to entertain a wider audience." He added on a philosophical note, "Performance is nothing but the actor's mindset; the broader it is, the wider the reach."

Is he prepping for the second part of Pushpa? For the moment, Allu Arjun is only prepared to say that he is "basking in the glory" of the film's success.

(With IANS Inputs)