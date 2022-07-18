After Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna all set to play Vikram's love interest in Chiyaan 61

Rashmika Mandanna is slowly taking over Bollywood and the south industry at the same time. The Pushpa actress is reportedly all set to play Vikram's leading lady in 'Chiyaan 61'. Rashmika who gained fame with her latest film Pushpa: The Rise along with is all set for her Bollywood debut too. And before she makes her big debut in Bollywood along with , she has already bagged a Sandeep Vanga's Animal along with . Just a few months ago Rashmika and Ranbir were spotted together in Manali to shoot the first schedule of their film. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood DIVAS who are queens of risque outfits

And now the strong buzz is that Rashmika has left many producers and directors mighty impressed with her piece of work and this has bought her a big role in Ponniyin Selvan: I's actor Vikram's film Chiyaan 61. As per reports, " The makers have approached Rashmika for Chiyaan 61 and she too is managing her dates amid her chockablock schedule. While the makers are also tight-lipped about the cast of the film and are stating that when the official announcement comes there will be big surprises for the fans in store".

While talking about the film, Pa. Ranjith did an official pooja on July 16 and started it with a big hype. Reportedly the filmmaker even revealed in Pooja that 'Chiyaan' 61 is set in Kolar Gold Fields during the British rule in the 19th century and depicts the contributions of Tamils in building the legendary town. Pa. Ranjith even added that there will be elements of magical realism as a well as strong depiction of the plight of those who strived like slaves to unearth the gold. The filmmaker even promised the announcement of a huge star cast for the film and this has only left the fans even more curious and how. Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Pushpa 2.