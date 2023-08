Following in the footsteps of the talented actress Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now found herself facing a reported financial setback of Rs 1 crore, courtesy of mismanagement by her manager. A couple of months ago, Rashmika Mandanna parted ways with her long-time manager after misunderstandings. There were reports that he cheated her for money and as a result, she chose to not work with him anymore. Also Read - Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans call her a ‘Queen’ as she stuns in a body-hugging glam outfit

Samantha, a leading actress eagerly anticipating the release of her high-profile film Kushi, was taken aback upon discovering her manager's financial mishandlings. This discovery led to a lengthy and rather unsatisfactory conversation between them in recent days.

The revelation of financial misdeeds by her longtime manager left Samantha in sleepless nights and led to a heated argument, souring their previously strong professional relationship, according to insider sources.

Having entrusted her professional affairs to him for over a decade, Samantha's manager played a pivotal role in her flourishing career, propelling her to new heights in Tollywood and securing offers in Tamil and even the Bollywood series Family Man 2. The actress had placed unwavering trust in him.

Recently, while Samantha was in Hyderabad for an event promoting Kushi before embarking on her journey to the United States for medical treatment, some producers cautioned her against continuing to rely on her manager. They claimed that he had undergone a notable transformation for the worse. Consequently, these longstanding industry associates advised her to seek a replacement.

Given her frequent travel commitments and the need for unwavering professional support, Samantha is actively considering finding a trustworthy replacement from the Tollywood industry. Her quest to secure a dependable professional partner appears imminent as she navigates this challenging period. Also, Rashmika Mandanna is being handled by the same manager who has been handling Samantha.