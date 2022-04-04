SS Rajamouli has established himself as one of the finest directors the Indian cinema has ever witnessed. His latest release RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is proof of it. The film has entered the glorious Rs 900 crore worldwide and it is touted to be among the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli has set the bar high and now fans are only expecting larger than expected films from him. He also has Baahubali to his credit. Now, there are talks about the third instalment of Prabhas starrer. Also Read - Preggers Rihanna slays in a pink mini dress with feathers; flaunts her baby bump in full glory

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion had made smashing numbers at the box office. Though the second instalment did give an answer to the most asked question - Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara - there seems to be a hope to take the story ahead. Producer Prasad Devineni spilled some beans and a Baahubali fan will definitely get excited about it.

To Pinkvilla, the producer revealed that SS Rajamouli has spoken to him about the possibility of having Baahubali 3 but not immediately since he has other commitments to work on. The producer quoted to the portal, "What he (SS Rajamouli) was saying is that there is scope in the Baahubali world to tell another story. The world is there, and the characters are larger than life. But we are not looking to start immediately, because he has got a couple of commitments. After that we will think about it. Definitely at some point we might make it, if everything falls into place. But there is no effort being put in right now." Well, okay then! Prabhas and SS Rajamouli made for an awsome duo and we can't wait for them to collaborate again.