RRR is roaring high in the west receiving international accolades like Golden Globes Awards and Critics Choice Awards. Director SS Rajamouli has been enjoying success internationally. Many international filmmakers and artists praised the period drama starring and Jr. NTR. Holding such global success is Rajamouli persuaded to make a Hollywood film? Read on to know what plans the director has. Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR BREAKS SILENCE on being trolled for 'fake accent' at Golden Globes Awards 2023? Here's what he said

After a big win at Golden Globes Awards, SS Rajamouli met filmmakers like James Cameron and . Both directors hailed the sheer imagination of SS Rajamouli in RRR. After Ram Charan and JR. NTR were questioned about their Hollywood plans, Rajamouli is expected to level up his game in international cinema. Also Read - When SS Rajamouli roasted Karan Johar for asking RRR rights, 'You made crores with Baahubali'

The Telugu writer-director has been attending RRR screenings in America and promoting the film ahead of the Oscars. He was amazed by the response he received for RRR in the west. The filmmaker revealed that he enjoys the final cut and creative power of his projects in India. He also spoke of making a film in Hollywood but is confused about what to do next. Also Read - Ram Charan recalls his 'scared to death experience' shooting RRR song Naatu Naatu

Speaking to American magazine Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Rajamouli said that he thinks it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood and he is no different. The director is open to experimentation but has no clue about how to start and has confusion. However, the filmmaker noted that he would step up with a collaboration.

The director has respect and authority in making films in India while in Hollywood to make a feature film he will probably have to work alongside someone. SS Rajamouli mentioned that in India he is the dictator, no one tells him how to make a film. Very probably, his first step will be collaborating with someone if he makes a Hollywood film.

RRR team is looking forward to the Academy Awards nominations after a binge win at the Golden Globes, and the Critics Choice Awards. They are also trying their luck hard to get through the Oscars. Recently, the period drama won the Best original song awards for Naatu Naatu at Golden Globes and at the Critics Choice Awards the film won in two categories for best song and best foreign film.