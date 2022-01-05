A few days ago, it was announced that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring , Jr NTR, , and has been postponed. Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, many states have announced night curfew and in a few states, cinema halls are already shut. Now, after RRR, Prabhas and starrer Radhe Shyam and Ajith and ’s Valimai have also been postponed. While Radhe Shyam is a pan-India film made in Telugu and Hindi, Valimai is a Tamil movie but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi. Also Read - Adipurush: Bhushan Kumar is all praises for Prabhas; gives an UPDATE about the film

Radhe Shyam (14th January) and Valimai (13th January), both the films were slated to release during Makar Sankranti weekend. According to a tweet by Telugu36, the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s period love story has been postponed. The portal’s tweet read, “BREAKING : #RadheShyam is officially postponed. Communication sent to US theater chains today.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa may soon be available on streaming platforms, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam offered Rs 350 crore and more

Yesterday, Radha Krishna Kumar, the director of Radhe Shyam had tweeted, “Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam.” Also Read - RRR, Radhe Shyam, KGF 2 and more: Fate of 7 upcoming South biggies in LIMBO thanks to Omicron scare

Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywood Hungama has stated that Valimai has been posted as soon the Tamil Nadu government will announce about the theatres being shut in the state. A source from Tamil Nadu told the portal, "The Tamil Nadu government has taken the harsh call of closing cinema halls due to the rising Covid-19 cases. This leaves the producers of Valimai with no option but to delay the release. fans will have to wait a little longer for their Thala to be back on the screen again.”

The report states that the announcement from the government is round the corner. The source further added, "It's sad, but extreme situations need extreme decisions. Be assured, fans will get to witness Valimai only on the big screen once the scenario is back to normal. It's a promise from the makers to fans of Ajith Kumar as the power of the Thala of Tamil Industry can be experienced only on the big screen."