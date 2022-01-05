After RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam and Ajith-Huma Qureshi's Valimai get postponed

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam was slated to release on 14th January 2022, and Ajith and Huma Qureshi starrer Valimai was scheduled to hit the big screens on 13th January 2022. But now, both the films have been postponed.