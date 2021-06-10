After Salaar, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel to team up for an epic mythological tale? Here's what we know

The pan-India star of the entertainment industry, is currently juggling between Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush. While the actor also has a pan-world film, which will be helmed Nag Ashwin with and Nag Ashwin portraying key roles, as per the latest reports, Salaar director Prashanth will reunite with Prabhas for an epic mythological tale, which will be bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju. The ambitious will be shot on a massive scale and will be much bigger than . Though Prabhas will only start the shooting of this project after he finishes his pending professional commitments. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Throwback to heartfelt tributes made by Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, and other Bollywood stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam. The period love story also stars , , Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, and Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is set to hit the screens on July 30 but looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the makers to push the release of the film.

The actor recently kickstarted the shooting of Om Raut's Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, and in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore and will be released in multiple projects. Whle announcing Prabhas as the leading man, filmmaker Om Raut revealed the reason of casting him and said in a statement, "Ever since I watched , I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them."