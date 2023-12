Actress Shruti Hassan who is known for picking strong characters is all set with her upcoming release Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The actress has every reason to be happy as her upcoming film has created a huge roar and is touted to be one the biggest box office blockbusters. Shruti also has some exciting projects lined up apart from Salaar. The actress has apparently bagged yet another big film. Speculations are rife that Shruti has signed Adivi Sesh’s action drama, tentatively titled Sesh Ex Shruti.

Shruti Hassan next film's title to be released on this date

Kamal Hasaan's doctor is excited for her upcoming film. If rumours are to be believed the film is a pan India action drama where Shruti Hassan may have some intense action sequences to perform in the film. Shruti who is currently excited for her upcoming release Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar, will soon commence the shoot for her upcoming film. The title of the film will be reveled on Monday 18 December 2023. The film is produced by Annapurna Studios fame Surpriya Yarlagadda.

Shruti Hassan's high hopes from Prabhas Salaar

Shruti Hassan who is known to be choosy when it comes to starring in a project had no release in the year 2022. In 2023, Shruti has worked in films like Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, and Hi Nanna. In Nani's film Shruti did a cameo where she played herself.

Shruti Hassan's nightmare when a fan made her uncomfortable

This year was a bit traumatizing for Shruti Hassan, few months back a video circulated where Shruti was seen terrified. It so happened that the actress landed in Mumbai after completing her work commitment. A fan was following Shruti from a long time. Initially Shruti thought that he just wants a picture but later she sensed that something is miserably wrong. In the video, Shruti was seen running towards her care. It so happened that media too was present at that time when the whole incident took place. Watch the video below.

The good part was that Shruti safely reached her home, but the incident did haunted her for a long time. She also shared a video on her social media explaining the horrifying incident. There was a section of social media users who presumed that Shruti was running away because she didn't want to click selfie witth her fan. The actress however later clarified her stand.