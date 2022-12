Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. Fans of Samantha were left shocked by the news and were worried for her health. Samantha shared a post with a heartfelt note. Reportedly, the actress is planning to head to a different country for advanced treatment. Samantha's parents had planned to take her to South Korea for better treatment and will take care of her for a few days. Also Read - Trending South news today: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa fever grips Russia; Vijay Deverakonda opens up on questioning by ED

, now another Tollywood industry actress has been diagnosed with a rare disorder called Fibromyalgia. This disease is characterized by musculoskeletal pain and gives issues including fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues. Actress Poonam Kaur has been away from the film industry now for a few days, and recently visited Kerala as she suffered from back pain. She underwent an ayurvedic treatment. The team of doctors and experts confirmed that she is suffering from Fibromyalgia. It has been revealed that Poonam had extreme body pains for about two years.

On the work front, Poonam has been part of several Telugu films including Srinivasa Kalyanam, Next Enti?, Eenadu, Ganesh, Nagavalli, and more.