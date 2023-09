Not long ago, we read that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan met Aamir Khan and urged him to make a comeback in films. As we know, he was disheartened after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. With pan-India films being the buzzword, South Indian filmmakers are roping in Bollywood stars for cameos or main roles in their movies. Jackie Shroff did a cameo in Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Shah Rukh Khan is already doing Jawan with a cast dominated by South Indian actors and crew. Also Read - Gadar 2 bash exclusive: Here’s what went inside Sunny Deol’s party with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others

Aamir Khan to step into the South Indian industry?

The famous production house, AGS Productions is backing Thalapathy 68 and Thani Oruvan 2. The first movie is being made by Venkat Prabhu. The complete casts of the both these films is not final as yet. Aishwarya Kalpathi of AGS Productions met up with Aamir Khan of late. This is making fans wonder if Aamir Khan will be a part of the Thalapathy Vijay or Jayam Ravi film. The lady wrote that she cannot believe that she met one of the finest actors of the country. We can see Aamir Khan with her in a printed kurta.

Aamir Khan in Thani Oruvan 2?

Thani Oruvan was a movie about a rogue scientist played by Arvind Swami. Jayam Ravi was in the role of a IPS officer Mithran while Nayanthara played the part of a forensic scientist. Arvind Swami was stellar as Siddharth Abhimanyu. Many feel that Aamir Khan might play the baddie in the sequel of the Mohan Raja film. He has many fans in the South Indian film industry. And if he indeed comes on board for the Thalapathy Vijay movie, then fans will go berserk. Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Rampal and Saif Ali Khan are stepping into the Telugu industry as well. Emraan is a part of the film Hungry Cheetah with Pawan Kalyan as the lead. Arjun Rampal is doing a movie with Nandamuri Balakrishna while Saif Ali Khan is in Koratala Siva's Devara.