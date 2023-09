Fans haven’t been able to contain their excitement ever since actor Allu Arjun hinted at his possible collaboration with Jawan's popular duo, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Allu was in Mumbai to meet Atlee director and chat about their plans to collaborate in future. According to the report, the discussion between the two went on for hours, and the meeting turned out to be “productive”. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun to Salaar Prabhas, South Indian stars who live in the most lavish, expensive homes

A source confirmed to Pinkvilla that both Allu and Atlee looked excited about the collaboration. The source further claimed that even though the discussion between the two was at the nascent stage, the upcoming action film be high on budget, drama and suspense.

Atlee is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Jawan that marked his debut in Hindi cinema. Jawan was also his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan, which hit the cinema halls on September 7, has earned over Rs 907.54 crore at the global box office, according to the makers.

In the past, Atlee had collaborated with Vijay in popular Tamil movies including Theri, Mersal and Bigil. With his films, Atlee has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself in the film industry, and emerged as the new-age filmmaker in Tamil cinema who is still in his 30s, but successful in helping the viewers fathom cinema well, courtesy his impactful storytelling.

Meanwhile, Allu has been in news for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The first look poster of the Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in August and managed to take social media world by storm. The makers had unveiled the first look poster of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the sequel on his birthday. Pushpa: The Rise revolved around Allu as coolie Pushpa Raj in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood which grows in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Considering the massive potential that actor Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee have, it would be an exciting to see what the duo bring for the viewers.