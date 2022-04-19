After split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to get married once again?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split in October 2021 sent shockwaves throughout the industry. The fans who adored them as #ChaySam were heartbroken. The marriage also sparked off conspiracy theories and rumour-mongering. From people saying stuff like Samantha Ruth Prabhu not wanting to start a family and Aamir Khan being a catalyst in the separation of the couple, it was crazy on social media. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylist was also dragged into the matter. Now, a report on ABP Live suggests that Naga Chaitanya might marry soon. This is indeed very surprising. But there is no comment or clarification on the report from Naga Chaitanya or his family members so far. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: After breaking box office records Vivek Agnihotri's film will now release on OTT; here's where you can watch it

The report says that Naga Chaitanya is devastated after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It seems he is feeling very lonely and demotivated. The actor is thinking of remarriage. However, he is very sure that he will not marry someone who is an actress or from the industry. The report suggested that Naga Chaitanya is mentally and emotionally preparing himself to marry and settle down once again. The couple had tied the knot in 2017 in Goa. The dreamy wedding captured the imagination of all desis. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have also done few movies together. Also Read - BTS x KGF 2 fan combines the Bangtan Boys with Yash's iconic dialogue - watch video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were friends for a long time before they decided to marry. The two were in relationships with other people too. Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan were together for a while but it did not culminate into a marriage. The South star will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha this year. It is his Bollywood debut. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is supposed to start work on Raj and DK's desi version of Citadel. Her co-star is Varun Dhawan. This is her second web show with the makers after The Family Man 2. Also Read - KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt announces next movie with his Kaante and Zinda Director Sanjay Gupta – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

