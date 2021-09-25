After Sunny and Love Story, Yogi Babu and Malavika Mohanan's Pei Mama full movie leaked online in HD format on Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters and other piracy sites

After facing several delays due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, Yogi Babu's Pei Mama released yesterday at the box office. While the lead star has once again impressed everyone with his acting chops in the horror-comedy, the film has been leaked online and is available on piracy websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Tamilblasters in HD formats. Unfortunately, this leak will impact the box office collection of this venture. Well, we hope the makers soon remove the links from these sites and take action against the people behind this. Also Read - Release date of Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia's Khamoshi gets pushed

Interestingly, was the first choice for this film and the inclusion of Yogi Babu was a mere coincidence. Director of the film, Sakthi Chidambaram shared a note regarding the same, which reads," I planned of roping in Vadivelu to play a double role in the film. But that somehow didn't materialize. At around the same time, there was news that Yogi Babu was roped in to play the lead in the sequel of Imsai Arasan 23 am Pulikesi. Though there was no truth in it, I thought I should cast Yogi Babu in this film. I met him for the narration. He was a little hesitant when I said the story was written keeping Vadivelu in mind. But I

convinced him and he came on board and finished shooting last November (2019) and we are now ready for the release." Also Read - Akshay Kumar to star in the remake of Tamil horror movie Kanchana 2

Produced by Vignesh Ealappan under the banner Bakiya Cinemas, the film also features Malavika Menon, Mottai Rajendran, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame , MS Bhaskar, Vaiyapuri, Ramesh Khanna, and Chaam in pivotal roles. So, are you planning to watch Pei Mama over the weekend? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Aranmanai 2 movie review: Humour in Siddharth, Trisha and Hansika's film is the only saving grace!