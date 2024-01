Prabhas has impressed us all with his performance in Salaar. The movie has been the talk of the town and people have loved the story. The story has got good response from the audience and is still the talk of the town. Salaar released on December 22, 2023. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Prabhas has received all the love and praises for his performance in the film. He has a massive fan following and people are eagerly waiting for his next movie to release. Also Read - Salaar on OTT: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie among Top 10 trending films on Netflix, but fans have THIS question

Prabhas takes a break from work?

However, Prabhas has reportedly taken a break from work. Yes, as per reports in Hindustan Times, Prabhas has taken a break to rejuvenate and realign his thoughts. A source close to HT has said that Prabhas is really overwhelmed with the response that he has got for his film, Salaar and this response is special for him as it has come after back to back setbacks in his career. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' new movie gets bigger, to have cameos from THESE popular South stars

The source added, "It has added renewed energy and focus into his life, which is why he wants to take a break and realign his thoughts as to how he wants to take his career forward." The reports further says that Prabhas is planning to take a one month break and he plans to resume work in March.

He has many films lined up ahead like Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Maruthi’s The Raja Saab with Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Health will be Prabhas' top priority

However, some reports also say that Prabhas might travel to Europe for another surgery as he did not recover completely from the injury and health will be his top priority during this break time.