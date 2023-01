Some days back, fake news circulated that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam were going through a marital crisis and headed for a split. Now, reports of Pawan Kalyan separating from his third wife Anna Lezhneva is doing the rounds. The Hari Hara Veera Mallu actor has not been seen in public with his wife for some days. These rumors started after a YouTube channel did a report on the same. They also said that the case was ongoing at the Nampally Court. But fans will be relieved that everything is hunky dory in their marital paradise. There are no issues in his married life and the two are going strong. This has been reported by the Telugu news portal, Great Andhra. Also Read - Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's family film to OVERTAKE day one collections of Brahmastra?

He has two children with Anna Lezhneva. They have a daughter, Anjana Pawanova and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Pawan Kalyan was technically married to Nandini from 1997 t0 2007. He entered into a live-in with co-star Renu Desai in 2001. Their son Akira Nandan was born in 2004. The two got formally married in 2009 and were also blessed with a daughter, Aadhya. But the marriage ended in 2012 despite the actress' refusal to grant him a divorce. Also Read - Varisu Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna starrer gets mixed response; from 'blockbuster' to 'disaster' [View Fan Reactions]

Thalapathy Vijay fans were also shocked with the divorce rumors. It all started after Sangeeta was not seen at the audio launch of Varisu. She also skipped the baby shower of Atlee's wife Priya Mohan. Later, it was revealed that she is in the US with their kids, Jason and Divya. They are vacationing while Thalapathy Vijay is busy with his films. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay, Sangeetha divorce: Times when the Varisu star landed in controversies

Pawan Kalyan has been busy with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie is being made by Krish Jagarlamudi of Gautamiputra Satakarni fame. Bobby Deol is also a part of that film.