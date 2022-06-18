After Vikram success, Kamal Haasan shares crucial update on Shankar directorial Indian 2 [Deets Inside]

is currently basking on the success of his recently released Vikram, which has managed to cross over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. While praises continue to be showered on director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer, Kamal Haasan has now shared a crucial update on Shankar directorial , which was on hold due to financial issues since 2020. Also Read - Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan and more Tamil cinema superstars who're diehard Sivaji Ganesan fans

During the recent promotional event, Kamal told the reporters that he and director Shankar are keen to resume Indian 2 shoot. "We will resume Indian 2 for sure. Director Shankar and myself are excited for the film. In fact, we are more excited than our fans. It has come out so well and will resume once Shankar completes the shooting of 's RC 15," he said.

In February 2020, Kamal Haasan, female lead , as well as Director Shankar himself, had a providential escape from the crane accident on Indian 2 sets. Three technicians were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City on February 19 night.

Director Shankar announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the families of the three technicians who lost their lives at the shooting spot. He said more than relief of escaping himself by a whisker, the pain of losing three people is tormenting him.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, , Priya Bhavani Shankar, Boby Sima, and in crucial roles.