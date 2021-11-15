Popular Kannada actress , who is known as the 'dimple queen', has landed in trouble with the Kannada Kranthi Dal over her controversial statement on 'first night' while promoting her upcoming film Love You Rachchu. The organisation has now demanded a public apology from the actress for her recent statement and also sought a ban on her by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. Also Read - RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Ram Charan gets extremely emotional over the loss of the Kannada superstar – here's how he expressed his feelings

During a press conference for her yet-to-be-released film Love You Rachchu, Rachita had faced an intimidating question from a reporter who had questioned her on acting in sensual scenes, although she had said she wouldn't do them. Clarifying on the bold scenes in the film, Rachita said she had done what the script demanded. She had also responded by asking the reporter what he had done on his wedding night recently. Also Read - Trending South News today: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46, Suriya reunites with director Bala after 20 years for his next and more

"There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention to embarrass anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage? What do they do?" Rachita asked the journalists. Even as the mediapersons were recovering from her banter, she answered her own rhetorical questions with, "They will romance, right? That's what is being shown in the film." Also Read - Happy Birthday, Priyamani: 5 unknown facts of The Family Man 2 actress that will blow your mind

And she added, "There is some reason why I have done these scenes. You will get to know it when you watch the movie. You just had a kid, you should tell me," she said smilingly at the reporter who had posed the question.

Her bold statements were appreciated by her fans, but the president of the organisation, Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy said these were against the rich traditions of the Kannada film industry established by legends such as Dr Rajkumar. Talking to reporters, Tejasvi maintained that Rachita's statements were against the "culture of the land" and had "damaged the image of the state".

"All leading and veteran actresses have never issued such statements. Rachita Ram, who doesn't know about the history of the industry, who has come to it recently, has spoken indecently and caused damage to its reputation," he said by attacking her for acting in bold scenes in her earlier movie I Love You as well.

Asking for a ban on Rachita, Tejasvi said, "The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce should consider the statements of Rachita Ram seriously and impose a ban on her. Otherwise, we will not allow her movie 'Love You Rachchu' to be released anywhere in Karnataka. We will approach the courts."

(With IANS Inputs)