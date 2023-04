Akhil Akkineni's movie Agent makes it to the theatres today. There is a lot of anticipation around the film. Even though the film is clashing with mighty Ponniyin Selvan II starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and others, there is great buzz around Agent and fans are excited to see Akhil Akkineni on the big screen. The film is already trending on social media as fans and well-wishers are showering love on Akhil. Even father Nagarjuna has penned a sweet note for his boy. Also Read - Ram Charan Birthday Bash: SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda and more stars attend RRR actor's epic party [Watch Video]

is proud of

Nagarjuna took to his Twitter handle to share the note stating that he is quite happy for his son and dear colleague. He further wrote that he has seen Akhil Akkineni's good and bad days as he worked around Agent and now all his hard work will come through and it belongs to this moment. Nagarjuna adviced Akhil Akkineni to always respect the audience and carve a special place in their hearts. Further, he wrote that he is a happy colleague who only wants to see Akhil Akkineni push his boundaries and achieve great milestones. also sent in his best wishes for Akhil Akkineni and his team of Agent.

Check out Nagarjuna's post below:

Enjoying your Energy & Confidence around this film.

Wishing you a WILD BLOCKBUSTER with #AGENT My wild captain A @AkhilAkkineni8 ❤️

Looking forward to watching your magic on the screen @mammukka sir & @DirSurender Garu.

This will mark for a Huge Blockbuster for sure @AnilSunkara1… pic.twitter.com/AouZzcUG4x — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 27, 2023

Agent also stars the legendary as Colonel Mahadev. His badass avatar on the posters of Agent have already got everyone excited for the film. At the pre-release event of Agent, Nagarjuna was also present and he spoke highly of Mammootty. He said that he became sure that Agent would be a big hit the day he got to know that Mammootty is starring in it. He said, "Mammootty Garu never signs films that do not have proper depth in them, and playing a key role in my son's film is the biggest highlight as far as I am concerned. Also, hats off to Mammootty garu for completing the dubbing though his mother passed away just three days ago"