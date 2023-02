Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film titled Agent is set for a theatrical release. Surender Reddy’s next will feature the young actor in a never seen avatar before. On the occasion of New Year, the team released a making video to announce the movie. After postponing the release often the makers have now come down to a final date and the movie will grace the theaters' screens in the summer of 2023. Also Read - Jailer vs Indian 2: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to have a mega clash at the box office [Full Report]

The latest update around Agent is that the movie will hit theaters worldwide on 28th April 2023. The makers shared a teaser video to announce the new release date. Actor Akhil Akkineni too shared the 52 seconds video on his social media account giving a glimpse of his terrific look.

In the promo video, is tied to a chair bare body while his face is covered with a mask. He is then asked whom he works for, and the actor in a beast mode replies Osama Bin Laden, Gaddafi, and Hitler. His face is then uncovered, looking wild with blood shedding down, and calls himself a wild Saale. Akhil promises a power-packed action drama in Agent.

Releasing on 28th April the movie is going to cash in the holiday season and what a better release could be for a pan-India film. The promo video is brutal showing the wild side of Akhil’s character. The talented actor underwent a tremendous transformation for the character of a spy agent. To maintain the chiseled body he even lost weight and followed a rigid fitness regime. The filming took place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Manali, and Budapest.

Agent is touted as a spy action thriller film directed by . Apart from Akhil Akkineni the film features, Malayalam Megastar in a pivotal role while Sakshi Vaidya will play the female lead. Dino More and Vikramjeet Virik will also star in the movie produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Agent will release in theaters on 28th April 2023.