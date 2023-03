RRR actor Ram Charan is currently in the US promoting his magnum opus film ahead of the Oscars 2023. The period drama has earned a nomination in the category of Best Original song for its peppy song Naatu Naatu. There is no denying that the electrifying number has made the world groove on its beats. The period drama has received appreciation and adulation worldwide. Hollywood actors and directors were all praises for SS Rajamouli’s sheer imagination. Ram Charan, who is looking forwards to winning the Oscars, said good cinema has no language and RRR is an example. Also Read - Oscars 2023: RRR star Jr NTR on his Academy awards appearance ‘India will walk the red carpet’

RRR won an audience not only in India but reached international levels too and became a mega blockbuster. The entire RRR team left no stone unturned to make India proud and is now looking forward to taking the prestigious Oscars title home. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards is interacting with American media talking about the film, success, achievements, and more. Recently he appeared on Entertainment Tonight, hosted by Ash Crossan, where he spoke about Naatu Naatu, the love RRR has been receiving, and more.

Talking about cinema the actor believes a good cinema need no language and to explai this he gave an example of RRR. During the chat show, he was asked if he felt that the film deserved more love this award season. Ram Charan replied "No, I think we have got enough from people. Everything that we are getting now is extra! We are just living in the moment. It's just overwhelming that LA-Hollywood, the Mecca of cinema, has been so warm towards us. Good cinema doesn't have a language. RRR is an example of that."

Ram shared his excitement about the Oscar nomination saying they all are here as a family to celebrate the film, to celebrate music composer MM Keeravani. He further thanked SS Rajamouli who made it possible. The much-awaited annual awards show will be held on 12th March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. For India, the winners will be announced on 13th March.