Ram Charan is riding high on the success of RRR globally. The film has garnered massive success and praise for the sheer imagination of director SS Rajamouli. The period drama also received a nomination for the Oscars. Ahead of the academy awards next month Rama Charan is flying to the US. During his trip the actor is expected to attend several promotional events and amid this, he will appear on the American talk show, Good Morning America.

Ram Charan will grace the couch of Good Morning America tomorrow. He becomes the first Telugu actor to appear on the popular celebrity talk show. Before him, Bollywood actress and now international star has made her appearance several times. Reportedly, the show is will telecast on February 22 at 11 pm IST, on ABC. The show is currently presented by Michael Strahan, Roberts, and Stephanopoulos. Good Morning America features news headlines and interviews.

Meanwhile, was spotted at Hyderabad airport barefoot before his US flight. During his USA tour, he will also be present at the 6th annual Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) awards. Team RRR is leading a big campaign following their big victory at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards. Emerging as a blockbuster RRR has bagged international accolades for best foreign film and best original song Naatu Naatu. The popular regional song Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani is also listed in the nominations of Oscars 2023.

RRR is a period drama created by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The movie is a fictional story of two revolutionaries played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. the critically acclaimed film became a blockbuster worldwide and has received appreciation, love, and praise not only in India but also from Hollywood artists. Currently, everyone in India is hoping for RRR to win the Oscars. The prestigious awards show of 2023 will happen on 12th March 2023.