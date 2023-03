Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster after releasing in 2021. The Telugu movie was dubbed into various languages and the Hindi version turned to be a hit as the original. Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa became a sensation with famous catchphrases like ‘jhukega nahi’, ‘flower nahi fire hai’, and more. Shreyas Talpade who voiced the Pushpa Raj character in the Hindi version revealed an anecdote behind these famous dialogues. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna signs her next Telugu project; official announcement to be out on THIS date

Shreyas Talpade has a great acting career in Bollywood but is also a voice-over artist for films that are dubbed in Hindi version. To his voice-over credits he has also lent voice to an animated character of The Lion King but his voice for Pushpa became a rage. The Hindi dialogue of the movie became more famous than the original that fans and celebrities tend to recreate it. If you living in the time and update with social media trends then you must be surely aware of the dialogues ‘Pushpa Jhukega Nahi’ and ‘Flower nahi fire hai’. These phrases from the Hindi version became a hit leading the movie to be a hit in the Hindi belt. Also Read - When Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's 'drunk' driving test stirred up a controversy

Recently, revealed that these dialogues were rephrased for the dubbed version and weren’t the same in the original Telugu movie. Speaking to Free Press Journal he said, "There were a lot of improvisations we did during the dubbing sessions for Pushpa. Originally, the literal translation of 's famous dialogue was 'Pushpa jayega nahi'. But to make it more impactful, we made it 'Pushpa jhukega nahi' and the next thing you know, it has become a rage!” Also Read - Pushpa 2: Action-packed teaser to be out on Allu Arjun's birthday

He went on to add that similarly the iconic 'Flower nahi, fire hai main’ dialogue did not exist in the original film. They improvised in the Hindi dubbed version and even after a year, people are seen referring to it. He further said, "That was indeed the whole purpose; that instead of literal translation, we improvise it into something that retains the essence of the character but is also memorable for the audience."

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the second installment of the movie Pushpa. Star cast, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and started shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is written and directed by and produced by Lyca Productions. The second chapter will see some add on characters and is scheduled to release this year.